Janet Gathungu’s Nomination As Auditor General Approved By MPs

Members of Parliament on Wednesday approved Janet Gathungu’s nomination for Auditor General position.

Gathungu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 19, pending Parliament’s approval.

MPs described her as a competent professional who will rid government agencies of corruption.

Government spokesperson Kanze Dena said Ms Gathungu was the first among the top three candidates presented to the President for nomination by the Recruitment Panel for the Selection of the Auditor General as set out in law.

“The President has forwarded the name of Ms Gathungu to the National Assembly for vetting ,” read the statement.

She will serve a single 8-year term.

The office of the AG fell vacant in August 2019 following the retirement of Edward Ouko after his 8-year term expired.

On May 15, 2020, the Public Service Commission (PSC) published the names of 10 candidates who had been shortlisted for the job.

They included Gathungu, Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others were Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

The post had attracted 64 applicants.

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after seventeen shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment in December 2019.

