British High Commissioner Jane Marriot Grateful To Kenya For Allowing Families Reunite In UK

British High commissioner Jane Marriot on Monday thanked the Kenyan government for allowing outbound flights.

In a tweet, Marriot noted that the gesture saw families reunited back in the UK.

“Thank you State House Kenya and British Airways for allowing families to be reunited in the UK and across the world and for stranded tourists to get home,” she said.

Adding, “That was the last of the agreed outbound flights for now. Stay safe.”

On March 25, the British airways asked those willing to leave Kenya to book their flights. The flights were one way, Nairobi to London.

“For those wishing to return to the UK, we recommend you book as early as possible for the flights. Please visit ba.com to book,” the embassy said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Then, Marriot said, “I should stress that these are outbound (Nairobi to London) only. No one will be allowed to enter Kenya, so the London-Nairobi leg will be empty. What I now know is called a ‘ghost flight’.”

Kenya Airways suspended all international flights starting March 25 in line with government directive.

Kenyans in diaspora were however allowed to come back home until last Wednesday.

They are currently being quarantined at government facilities and specific hotels and schools.

Now, Kenya has 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

