Jane Karuku Named EABL’s New Managing Director

Jane Karuku has been appointed East African Breweries Limited (EABL) new Managing Director effective January 1, 2021.

Mrs. Karuku takes the place of Andrew Cowan who has been at the helm for four and a half years, and is now moving for a new role in Diageo, EABL’s parent company.

Karuku is the current Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), EABL’s Kenyan subsidiary.

Her role on KBL is set to be taken over by John Musunga who joins from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) where he was the head of vaccine business in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

“Jane brings with her remarkable wealth of experience having served within the Board and managing the Kenya business. I am very confident that her depth of expertise and knowledge of the business will lead the Group to future growth in line with our strategy,” noted EABL Board Chairman Martin Oduor-Otieno.

Before joining KBL, Karuku worked as the President of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and also Cadbury and Telkom Kenya.

She is the current chairperson of the Kenya Vison 2030 Board and recently led the Kenyan COVID-19 Fund Board created by President Uhuru Kenyatta to marshal funds for combating the present global health crisis.

