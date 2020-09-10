Jambojet Increases Fares By 37 Percent For Five Routes As Demand Grows

Jambojet has increased fares for five routes by at least 37 percent as air travel picks up.

Passengers using the Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Malindi and Diani routes from Nairobi have had their airfares reviewed upwards as passenger capacity rises from 30 per cent to 58 per cent since domestic flights resumed in July.

Those travelling from the capital to Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret and Malindi will pay Sh6,600 up from Sh4,800.

“As is the practice in the airline industry and in the transport sector as a whole, our tickets are priced on demand and supply basis. When the demand is high, our prices go up,” said Jambojet’s acting managing director Karanja Ndegwa.

He added: “Additionally if you book your ticket closer to the date of travel, the prices are significantly higher than if you book and pay months ahead. This is why we always encourage our customers to plan and book their travel well in advance.”

Two weeks ago, the low-cost carrier started accepting ticket bookings for Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, Eldoret and Kisumu to Mombasa routes following approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to operate the routes.

The inaugural daily return flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret airline will start on October 2 with an introductory fare of Ksh8,900 one way for each route.

“Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business. We continuously listen to our customers’ needs and are happy that we can now connect the Western region to the Coastal region with the introduction of these direct flights,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

After the inaugural flight, the carrier will make trips on Friday and Sunday.

The Mombasa-Eldoret and Kisumu flight will be departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Eldoret at 15.05 and in Kisumu at 15.55. The flight will depart Eldoret at 15.25, and from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

