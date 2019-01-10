Jamii Bora Bank CEO Samuel Kimani Resigns After Seven-year Stint

Jamii Bora chief executive officer (CEO) Samuel Kimani has called it a day at the bank after seven years of service.

His place will be taken by Timothy Kabiru, the Deputy CEO, in an acting capacity when Kimani leaves next month.

Kimani will however retain his seat on the board, according to board chairman Richard Kiplagat, who said that Mr Kimani will be available for consultations during the transition period.

“He will continue to support the bank through the transition which we expect to be smooth as his successor has been an insider at the bank,” said Mr Kiplagat.

In 2016, Mr Kimani was appointed the chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), taking over from former KenGen MD Mr Eddy Njoroge.

He has previously worked at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the capacity of a Finance Director and later as the Deputy CEO. He also worked at Central Bank of Kenya as the Chief Banking Manager and Deputy Director, Financial Markets.

Mr Kimani holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil engineering and an MBA from the University of Nairobi.

