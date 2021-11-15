Jamhuri High School Students Sent Home After Sunday Night Fire

Students from Jamhuri high school have finally been released to go home after a fire ravaged a dormitory in the school on Sunday.

According to reports from the school, the administration held consultative meetings and decided to release the students in batches.

KUPPET Secretary-General Nairobi Branch Moses Mbora confirmed that the students had been allowed to go home.

“Yes a meeting was held today and the students have been allowed to go home until further notice,” he said.

Form ones were the first to be allowed to leave. Day scholars who reported to the school this morning were also told to go back home.

Parents of students at the school had become worried after the school administration failed to release the students since the fire last night. They had been camping at the area since the fire last night.

“Why are they not allowing us to see our children since yesterday night? We are worried as parents,” one parent said.

The fire razed one of the dormitories in the school. All the beds in the 300 student capacity dormitory were burnt to ashes. Mbora said the damage was severe and itbwould take time for the school board to arrive at a cost for repairs.

“The fire razed the dormitory which houses 300 students where the beds were completely burnt among other items.”

He also said that the school boardbwould have a meeting to agree on a date when students could resume their studies.

