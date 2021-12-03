Jamhuri High School Students Directed to Pay Sh13,385 Each for Arson Damages

Students of Jamhuri High School will be required to pay Sh23 million for the damages caused by the arson a few weeks ago. Each student is expected to report to the school with their parents, pay Sh13,385 and clear any outstanding school fees balances.

In a letter signed by the Board of Management Secretary Fred Awuor to the parents, the students have been directed to resume in phases, starting with form fours, followed by form ones, form threes, and finally, form twos.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works, the form two dormitory that caught fire was severely damaged and will require further assessment to get the bill of quantities. The QS report so far shows the preliminary damages for the 225 capacity dormitory are 17 million.

In addition, the total amount for damaged items was estimated at Sh4.7 million.

“The cost of 113 double-deckers is Sh1.5million, the damaged computers are Sh250,000, damaged CCTV and Solar security lamps are Sh110,000,” a letter to the parents reads.

This brings the total amount to 23.6 million. Divided amongst the students, the total comes to 16,895 per student. However, 3,600 will be paid through well-wishers and meal savings, meaning each student will pay Sh13,385.

The school will also provide beddings and a minimum basic school uniform to students whose property was damaged in the fire.

