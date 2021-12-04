Jamhuri Day Celebrations: Only 11,000 People Allowed at Uhuru Gardens

Only 11,000 people will be allowed at Uhuru Gardens ahead of the Jamhuri Day Celebrations slated for December 12, 2021, the government has announced.

Through a statement, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho announced that 10,000 people will be allowed at the public grounds and 1,000 in the dais.

This, according to the PS, is in adherence to the Covid-19 containment measures amid the pandemic.

“In adherence to the containment measures, we will allow only 10,000 people in the public sitting area and around 1,000 in the main dais,” the statement reads in part.

It adds, “Ordinarily, since the beginning of the pandemic in our country, we have been holding just one celebration, which is presided over by the Head of State, while others are advised to watch on TV. We are not out of the woods yet. We will be making that decision this weekend.”

