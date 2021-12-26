James Webb Space Telescope Successfully Launches into Orbit

The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope successfully launched on Christmas morning. The James Webb Space Telescope is on a quest to scour the universe for a hint of life.

The NASA premier space observatory lifted off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 7:20 a.m. ET.

“We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!” NASA said on Twitter. “At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it.”

The telescope will answer questions about the solar system, study exoplanets in new ways and take a deeper look into the universe.

Its flight to orbit lasted just under half an hour, with a signal confirming a successful outcome picked up by a ground antenna at Malindi in Kenya.

The telescope comes equipped with a mirror that can extend 21 feet and 4 inches (6.5 meters) — a massive length that will allow the mirror to collect more light from the objects it observes once the telescope is in space. The more light the mirror can collect, the more details the telescope can observe, experts said.

The mirror includes 18 hexagonal gold-coated segments, each 4.3 feet (1.32 meters) in diameter.







James Webb Telescope. [Courtesy]The Webb telescope will look at every phase of cosmic history, including the first glows after the big bang that created the universe.

The observatory will travel for about a month until it reaches an orbit about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. During those 29 days, Webb will unfold its mirrors and unfurl the sunshield. This process involves thousands of parts that must work perfectly in the right sequence.

The unfurling process takes about two weeks. Webb’s big mirror then has to be focussed. The 18 segments that form this reflector have little motors on the back that will adjust the curvature.

“And then the critical thing is that it all has to get very cold,” said Mark Mark McCaughrean, senior science adviser with the European Space Agency.

“This telescope actually will be at minus 233 degrees Celsius. Only then will it stop glowing at the infrared wavelengths beyond the visible where we want this telescope to work. And only then will it be able to take the sensitive pictures of the distant Universe where the first galaxies were born, and of planets going around other stars. So there’s a long way to go.”

