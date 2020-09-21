Media Personality James Smart Set To Make Come Back To Nation Media With New Role

Kenyan journalist James Smart is headed back to the Nation Media Group, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the seasoned journalist confirmed that he is returning to the former employer to help the media house in its new Podcast iniative.

“As they say, some personal news. Excited to join Nation Media Group to lead efforts in PODCASTING. New territories filled with so much potential and a personal passion of mine for a longtime, ” he tweeted.

Excited to join @NationMediaGrp to lead efforts in PODCASTING. New territories filled with so much potential and a personal passion of mine for a longtime. 2/ — James Smart (@jamessmat) September 21, 2020

Podcasting is the practice of using the Internet to make digital recordings of broadcasts available for downloading to a computer or mobile device.

NMG began its digital transformation journey recently with the launch of nation.africa brand, which is part of its efforts to grow its revenue.

This writer understands that NMG intends to explore digital advertising and content-driven reader revenue as it fights to stay afloat amid decreased new paper sales and Smart’s new role is part of the the Group’s digital rebranding strategy.

Smart began his media career at NMG as an anchor with NTV before quiting to join Standard Meda Group-owned KTN.

The journalist is the brain child of the popular NTV Friday show “The Trend” that has been hosted by among others BBC’s Larry Madowo and Amina Abdi.

Here is what Smart’s followers had to say about his new role.

NMG running away from their failing strong areas to get into podcasting? LOL… But congrats to you. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 21, 2020

Congratulations, chief. — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) September 21, 2020

Congrats and welcome to Nation Media House — GibsonAmenya (@GibNabson) September 21, 2020

Congratulations, Mr. Smart sorry Smat*😅 — DNG (@NkathaDee) September 21, 2020

Congratulations Mr. Smart I'm a sports podcaster just in case you'll need one in the near future — Lemmy 🔴 (@lemmymajani) September 21, 2020

Congratulations bro. NMG got a good catch. Wish you the best and I hope they give you space and room to innovate. I subscribe to The Telegraph podcast and would be happy to subscribe to a local one for a credible media house like NMG. — Omore C. Osendo (@Conomore) September 21, 2020

Finally a chance to get the content we sign for. You keep winning. Some conveniently forget you are the pioneer of The Trend. Kudos. — Wuod Gem (@edwardmujuka) September 21, 2020

