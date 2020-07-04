Senator James Orengo’s Son Bob Among Advocates Admitted To The Bar

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday admitted 96 more advocates to the bar, after starting off the process that saw 102 advocates admitted on Thursday.

Among the graduands were Sports CS Amina Mohamed and Bob Orengo, James Orengo’s son.

“On the second day of admissions today, I presided over the admission of another 96 advocates, among them CS Amina Mohammed, bringing the total to 198 new members who have joined the Bar. My hearty congratulations,” Maraga said.

Bob Orengo’s admission also attracted reactions from Kenyans, many urging him to follow in his Father’s footsteps while noting that the family was now made up of lawyers from the father, mother and now the son.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi tweeted, “Congratulations @Boborengo for attaining this milestone. Welcome to the Bar. Make us proud as have @orengo_james and @bettymurungi before you. Flourish and prosper.”

His mother Betty Murungi also congratulated him saying: “Congratulations @Boborengo on your admission to the Bar! @orengo_james @ohayojames @RosejoyMuchiri @DeeMboriNgacha @LilianOhayo All glory to God.”

Martha Karua said: “Congrats @Boborengo on your admission to the bar. Blessings as you take off.”

@processingdigital wrote: “Like father, like son: every good tree makes good fruits congratulations Bob Orengo you will follow your father’s steps.”

