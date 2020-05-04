James Orengo Opposes Election of Senator Ledama ole Kina As Chair of the Powerful CPAIC Committee, Withdraws Minority Membership

Leader of Minority in the Senate James Orengo has opposed the election of Narok senator as the chair of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

In a letter to the Senate Speaker, Orengo said that he would withdraw the membership of the minority from the committee, until “an appropriate resolution can be made”.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee which were purportedly done today. We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” wrote Orengo.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against ole Kina’s five.

“County Public Accounts and Investments Committee has elected Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina as chairman with 5 votes against Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri who garnered 4 votes.The committee of nine members were appointed on April 28th. Senator Wamatangi was elected vice chair,” tweeted the Sanate.

Sources from the ODM party indicate that ODM leader Raila Odinga was not happy with ole Kina’s win, and wants it reversed.

In a rejoinder, ole Kina vowed not back down, saying his Siaya counterpart was “messing with the wrong number”.

“Raila Odinga is on the record stating that his election has been stollen & I supported him (sic). I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now what exactly does this letter mean? James Orengo are they trying to steal my chair position! (sic) No way! I am a wrong number to mess with!” he wrote.

The Committee was reconstituted today, adding four new members including Hargura Godana (Marsabit) ,Irungu Kangata (Murang’a),Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

Five old members of the committee were retained including Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Paul Wamatangi (Kiambu), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Millicent Omanga (nominated) and Prof Sam Ongeri (Kisii).

