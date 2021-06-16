James Nyamongo Confirmed As Nairobi Hospital CEO

Nairobi Hospital board has confirmed James Nyamongo as the substantive CEO.

Nyamongo has been serving in an acting capacity since December 7, 2020, following the unceremonious ouster of former CEO Allan Pamba.

Nyamongo, who had one of the shortest stints at National Oil Corporation of Kenya, assumed the Nairobi Hospital’s leadership role amid wrangles between board members, with some saying they were not aware of the recruitment.

Before joining the Nairobi Hospital, Mr. Nyamongo worked at the Kenya Pipeline Company. Previously, he worked at National Oil Corporation of Kenya, Christian Health Association of Kenya, Friends Hospital – Kaimosi, and the Ministry of Cooperative Development.

He has also consulted for the International Finance Coproation, East African Development Bank and the African Development Bank.

Mr Nyamongo became an IHF Governing Council Member in February 2021.

