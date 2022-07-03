James Njenga, Man Who Perished In Expressway Accident Laid To Rest

James Njenga, the man who perished in the Nairobi-Expressway accident was laid to rest on Friday in Kiambu County.

Njenga was laid to rest at his parents’ home. Prior to his death, he worked as a government valuer in Marsabit after graduating from the University of Nairobi (UoN) with a degree in Real Estate.

The accident happened last Saturday night involving numerous vehicles. Several people were injured near the Mlolongo toll booth.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” KeNHA said in a statement.

The Nairobi Expressway started operations in May with motorists using the road expected to abide by certain requirements.

First, motorists are required to physically register at the Nairobi Expressway Service Center on Mombasa Road at Cabanas.

The government issued stern warnings to anyone who will be caught vandalizing the Nairobi Expressway equipment. Heavy fines were also been imposed on those who will be found culpable of causing minor accidents along the Expressway.

For example, if one damages the ticket issuing machine and the scanner recognizing the vehicle type, they will be fined Sh1.9 million and Sh2.4 million respectively.

Here is a detailed list of the offenses and fines they attract:







