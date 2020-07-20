JamboJet Launches Web App To Allow Customers Access Services Using Their Smartphones

Kenyan low-cost airline Jambojet has unveiled a Progressive Web Application (PWA) to allow customers book tickets, check in and access their boarding passes on their smartphones.

Jambojet’s Head of Information Systems, Benjamin Collins, said that the PWA, which is available on iOS and Android, will offer convenience to customers while streamlining processes in order to save on time and help reduce physical contact points.

“Unlike the standard mobile apps or the web, PWAs consume less data and are reliable even in uncertain network conditions. This is part of our commitment to continue offering innovative solutions that are responsive to our customer needs,” Collins said.

The regional low-cost carrier introduced the app in efforts to accelerate digitization as more Kenyans adapt to digital processes to save on time.

“We will keep updating the app with more functionalities to streamline the customer journey,” he added.­­­­

You can now access the PWA on JamboJet’s website through your smartphone. Upon opening the page, you will receive a prompt to add the PWA to your device. Once you click on the prompt, the PWA will be added to your homepage where you can access it at any time.

Customers who use the PWA will now be able to get notifications about upcoming trips, track flight status and receive automated updates on any delays or changes to their itinerary.

Progressive Web Apps attempt to combine features offered by most modern browsers with the benefits of a mobile experience. The app is already available on Android and iOS.

