Jambojet To Fly Sixteen New Routes

Jambojet will now start flying sixteen new routes in Africa. The budget carrier had earlier announced that it had applied for a license to fly international starting next year.

Jambojet received a one year license from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), through a gazette notice on Friday.

It will now fly the following routes from the JKIA: Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Bujumbura, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani and Moroni.

Jambojet, which was launched in 2014, currently flies to six routes in Kenya; between Nairobi and Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Lamu, Malindi and Ukunda.

A week ago, the budget carrier acquired a new 78-seater Bombardier Q400 from a Moscow-based leasing company as part of its expansion, with plans to lease another in November.

KCAA reported that the airline would be using three aircraft types for the flights, including a Boeing 737, the Bombardier and French-manufactured ATR72.

