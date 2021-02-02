Jambojet Introduces Flexible Payment Plan Dubbed Jaza Pole Pole

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has introduced a new flexible payment plan dubbed Jaza pole pole allowing passengers to book and pay for their flights at least 60 days in advance.

This follows the introduction of the new ticketing product where passengers will be required to make a down payment of as low as Kshs. 2,670 per person and the balance paid in three installments. Passengers using this platform will have up to 2 hours to make any changes to their booking after the initial deposit has been made.

Passengers are required to complete paying for their tickets within 21 days prior to the date of travel to any of Jambojet’s destinations. Jambojet fare rules and booking terms and conditions will apply in case of cancellation or changes to the original booking.

The payment plan is as below.

60 days prior to travel- 50% of price of ticket

30 days prior to travel- 90% of price of ticket

21 days prior to travel- 100% of price of ticket

Customers can book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including the Jambojet website, Progressive Web App, sales offices and travel agents.

The airline recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu via Eldoret, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.

