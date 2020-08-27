Jambojet Customers To Pay For Flight Tickets Using Bonga Points

Jambojet’s customers can now pay for their air tickets using Bonga Points following a partnership between the carrier and Safaricom.

The partnership will allow Jambojet customers redeem their Bonga Points to purchase air ticket to any of its six local destinations namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Diani, Malindi, Kisumu and Eldoret.

To pay for the flight ticket using Bonga Points, dial *126# select ‘Lipa Na Bonga Points’, then select ‘Pay Bill’. One will then be prompted to enter the Jambojet Pay Bill number, 737700, and account number, which is the Reference Number issued during booking.

The customer will then be required to input the amount they want to pay via Bonga Points, and get a response showing the number of points needed to pay the for the air ticket. If it isn’t the full ticket amount, the customer will receive a message advising them of the balance due.

Bonga is a loyalty scheme launched by Safaricom in 2007 to allow its customers accumulate and redeem points based on usage of services on its network.

Last month, Jambojet introduced a Progressive Web App (PWA) to allow customers book tickets, check in and access their boarding pass on their smartphones.

PWA, which is available on both Android and iOS, offers convenience to customers while streamlining processes, to save time and help reduce physical touch points. Unlike the standard mobile apps or the web, PWAs consume less data and are reliable even in uncertain network conditions.

