Jambojet Begins Intercounty Direct Flights From Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret

Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has commenced intercounty direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret.

The inaugural flight started last week on Friday with an introductory fare of Sh8,900 for one way.

Speaking during the official launch at the Kisumu International Airport, Jambojet Acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa, noted that the direct flights between Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will be key in connecting business people and holidaymakers who wish to fly between the three destinations with ease and convenience.

He added that the direct flight will have a capacity of 73 passengers out of Mombasa and a full capacity out of Kisumu and Eldoret routes.

“The direct flights will be an integral part of boosting the economy and tourism sector in our county,” said Mrs Dorothy Nyong’o, First Lady, Kisumu County.

The airline will operate the two routes every Friday and Sunday, with the Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret flight departing from Mombasa at 1315hrs to arrive in Kisumu at 1555hrs. The flight will depart from Kisumu at 1615hrs to arrive in Mombasa at 1805hrs.

After putting in place a raft of safety and health measures, Jambojet restarted operations on 15th July 2020 and currently flies to all its local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

Some of the measures taken include thorough sanitisation of aircrafts with industry approved detergent before and after each flight paying extra attention to all touch prone areas. Additionally, the aircraft have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

Additionally, temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitisers will be provided at all customer touch points. All passengers and crew will be required to wear facemask throughout the journey and observe social distancing on all queues and at the lounge. The Cabin Crew will assist passengers with opening and closing of the overhead bins to reduce touch.

“We are encouraging our customers to check-in online to minimise queues at the airport. We have also updated our boarding procedures, where passengers will be boarded by zone starting with those seating at the rear of the cabin,” Jambojet Acting CEO Karanja Ndegwa said in June.

