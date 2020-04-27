Karanja Ndegwa Appointed Jambojet’s Managing Director In An Acting Capacity

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has appointed Karanja Ndegwa as its new managing director in an acting capacity.

Mr Ndegwa will take over the reins of power effective May 1.

Ndegwa, the airline’s chief financial officer replaces Allan Kilavuka who is now Kenya Airways CEO.

“We are grateful that Ndegwa has accepted to continue serving as the Chief Financial Officer even as he takes on the new role of acting Managing Director,” Chairman, Board of Directors Vincent Rague said on Monday.

Ndegwa, an Economics and Statistics graduate from the University of Nairobi has over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry.

12 of these years have been in positions of leadership.

Before joining Jambojet, he served as Manager – Revenue Accounting at KQ.

Ndegwa takes over at a time when the spread of COVID-19 has seen a significant reduction in airline passengers.

As of April 6, KQ and Jambojet had grounded planes and cut on frequencies as coronavirus effects bite.

In March the airline decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda.

But resolved to still operate flights to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

The aviation and tourism industry are the hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic.

KQ for instance has turned four passenger planes into cargo planes as a way of keeping the already struggling company afloat post coronavirus.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu