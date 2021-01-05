Jambojet Announces Flash Sale Of 10,000 Seat Spaces For Ksh2,000 Each

Regional low-cost carrier Jambojet has announced a 72-hour sale, offering 10,000 seats at a discounted rate of Ksh2,100 one way to usher in the new year.

The three day sale which is part of the #NowTravelReady campaign will run from January 5 to January 7, 2021. The tickets will be valid for local travel between January 11 and March 20, 2021.

The offer applies to Jambojet’s domestic destinations namely Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani) and from its hub in Nairobi.

Read: Jambojet Begins Intercounty Direct Flights From Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret

Since inception in 2014, Jambojet, which is IOSA certified (IATA Operational Safety Audit registration), has flown over 3.5 million passengers, 30 percent of whom are first time flyers.

The airline also recently launched direct flights from Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as charter services in line with its strategic growth plan.

Customers can book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including the website, Progressive Web App, sales offices, call center and their preferred travel agents.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu