Jambojet Announces New COVID-19 Safety Measures In Preparation For Resumption Of Flights

Jambojet has announced a raft of safety measures for passenger and crew safety in the fight against the novel COVID-19 during travel.

Some of the measures taken include thorough sanitisation of aircrafts with industry approved detergent before and after each flight paying extra attention to all touch prone areas. Additionally, the aircraft have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

“Once we resume operations, we will ensure that we continue to follow the set guidelines by the Ministry of Health, WHO, IATA and other relevant bodies,” said Jambojet acting CEO, Karanja Ndegwa.

Additionally, temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitisers will be provided at all customer touch points. All passengers and crew will be required to wear facemask throughout the journey and observe social distancing on all queues and at the lounge. The Cabin Crew will assist passengers with opening and closing of the overhead bins to reduce touch.

“We are encouraging our customers to check-in online to minimise queues at the airport. We have also updated our boarding procedures, where passengers will be boarded by zone starting with those seating at the rear of the cabin,” he said.

Jambojet halted operations on April 7, 2020 after the President’s directive on cessation of movement by road, rail or air in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Operations will resume once the ban is lifted.

