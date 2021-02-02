Jambojet, KAA Lose Instagram Accounts to Hackers

Jambojet Kenya and the Kenya Airports Authority are the latest victims to have their Instagram accounts hacked. All photos from the @flyjambojet account which has about 33,000 followers and @kenyaairports with 5,300 followers have been deleted. Jambojet’s content has been replaced with numerous versions of Instagram’s logo.

The low-cost carrier took to Twitter to alert their fans of the hack, saying they had lost access to the account.

Please note the below. We apologize for the inconvenience. For assistance, you can contact us on @FlyJambojet on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you may call us on +254 711 024 545 or +254 734 104 545, or email reservations@jambojet.com pic.twitter.com/KShe7H63oK — #NowTravelReady (@FlyJambojet) February 2, 2021

It appears that the Instagram and Facebook team have taken over Jambojet’s page although we cannot confirm that. Below is a screenshot from the page

It is still not clear who could be behind the hacking, or what their motives could be.

