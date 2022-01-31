Jamal Gaddafi Quits KTN After 8 Years to Join Politics

Media personal Jamal Gaddafi has finally hang up the boots at Standard Media Group’s KTN after eight years.

Jamal has quit the station to join politics where he is set to run for Malindi Parliamentary Seat under the ODM ticket.

He is set to unseat MP Aisha Jumwa who announced that she will not be defending her seat and will running for the Kilifi Gubernatorial seat.

Taking to social media, a teary Jamal announced his exit adding that it is time for a new adventure and chapter in his life.

“Yesterday was my last show at KTN as I called it a wrap as I start a new chapter of my life in politics. Emotions were high and I couldn’t believe it. It has been an epic 8 years. Thank you to everyone who stood by me, supported me and my shows. Let’s go out big,” Jamal said.

Until his exit, Jamal hosted a show dubbed Mzuqa on KTN.

