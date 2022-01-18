Jalang’o Speaks on Being Linked to ‘Wash wash’

Media personality and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has finally addressed the allegations linking him to ‘wash wash’ guys.

“Wash wash” guys is a common term for Kenyans involved in illegal dealings to create wealth and live lavish lifestyles.

Speaking during an interview with Kiss FM, the funny man narrated that the worst thing people said about was the ‘wash wash’ story since it almost ruined his brand.

He denied links with the con schemes stating that he works hard for what he owns while ideally challenging those who linked him to the same to try and see how far they would go.

Read: Jalang’o Denies Involvement in Dubious Deals Implicating “Flamboyant Businessmen” (Video)

“The worst thing people said about me is that I am in wash wash. It is very sad that you can work so hard and people still say such things. People have said so many things about me and the only thing that remains is me dying. There is nothing people have not said about me,” Jalang’os said.

Last year, in an exclusive interview with The Audit hosted by Robert Alai, Jlang’o denied involvement in money laundering dealings saying the allegations were being peddled by haters out to tarnish his brand.

This was after blogger Edgar Obare exposed him to having links in the illegal dealings after posing for photos with the ‘flambouyant’ men in the entertainment industry.

Read Also: My Hard Work and Dedication to Brands is What Some Haters in Kenya Call ‘Wash Wash’ – Jalango

According to Jalang’o, some of the alleged conmen photographed with him in photos shared by Obare were people he met in social events, some that he was emceeing.

“The social scene in Nairobi is very small, today I meet you here while hosting this gig we take photos… then you want to take photos of a few people that I have met who you already branded ‘wash wash’ then you want to twist a story and brand me ‘wash wash’,” Jalang’o added. The comedian further explained that his fortunes mainly came from his work at Kiss FM, Arena media, and many promotions he does with various brands including phone manufacturing companies, fashion designers, betting companies among others. Jalang’o is running for Lang’ata Parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...