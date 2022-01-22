Jalang’o Says He Will be Back on Radio if Political Bid Flops

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Aspirant Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o has revealed that he has signed a contract that will see him back in studio should he fail to clinch the political seat in the August 2022 polls.

“In my life, I’ve never done anything that I have to lose. God forbid…if I lose, is that the end of the world? We pick up from where we left and move on. I have even been made to sign a very hard contract here…that if I lose, the next day I will be in the studio,” he told Kiss.

The media personality is expected to leave his Kiss FM Breakfast show position in February in line with government regulations.

The media Council of Kenya also requires personalities with political interests to vacate their positions at least six months to the polls.

Read: Blogger Edgar Obare Exposes Wash Wash Cartels Who Worked With Kevin Omwenga

He has already put together his campaign machinery to aid in his bid to capture the hotly contested seat for Lang’ata MP which has attracted a number of candidates among them Jaoko Oburu, incumbent Nick Korir and football administrator Nicholas Musonye.

Jalang’o also suggested that he could continue to host shows even if he wins. The celebrated breakfast host is also an MC, brand influencer and ownee an YouTube Channel, Jalang’o TV.

The media personality said he has always had political ambitions, and even went back to university to study Community Development so he could learn how to work with people.

“When I was done with school, that’s when I knew I was ready to serve the community. Joining politics is not something I thought of doing abruptly, it’s something I had planned from a long time ago.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...