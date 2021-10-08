Kiss FM Presenter Jalang’o to Quit Radio In February for Politics

Kiss FM presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o will leave radio in February 2022.

Speaking to SPM Buzz on Thursday, the breakfast show co-host said he will exit specifically on February 9, 2022 to concentrate on his political ambitions.

Jalang’o is eyeing the Lang’ata MP seat that is currently held by Nixon Korir.

Read: Jalang’o Reveals How Unscrupulous Kenyans are Defrauding 2022 Poll Aspirants Through Fake Funerals

“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” said Jalang’o.

He also noted that he will take a step back from running his businesses including Jalang’o TV.

“Arena Media has its Managing Director and CEO, I will only be an investor and chairman. At Jalang’o TV I have already begun training other hosts like Violetta Ngina,” said Jalas who started as a comedian.

Read Also: “Talent Killers!” Jalang’o Criticizes former Employer Mediamax Over Spate of Layoffs

Before the polls, he said, he will have changed his name to Jalang’o Jalang’o to avoid confusion at the ballot.

“By next month all my identification documents will read Jalang’o Jalang’o just like Miguna Miguna. I don’t want people to get to the voting booth and wonder who Felix is because many people don’t know my official name,” added the savvy businessman.

Speaking to The Audit show hosted by Robert Alai, Jalang’o said he is likely to spend up to Sh50 million to run a successful campaign.

“Easily at Ksh50 million because we were talking about the number of voters and wards in my constituency Lang’ata. Say t-shirts alone. You want at least 1,000 people to wear them in each ward. I have 157,000 voters. So if you are able to get to least 50% of that we are talking about crazy, crazy money,” he told the Audit in September.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...