Jalang’o Offers Sh100,000 Reward After Employees Run Off With Money

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Lang’ata Parliamentary candidate Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o is looking for his employees.

In a Facebook post, the radio presenter turned politician said that Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema had made away with money.

According to Jalang’o who remained cagey on the exact amount of money stolen by the duo, they took the money from a car they were washing in his compound.

He further revealed that they were on the run together with their families. Efforts to reach them, he said, were futile.

“They stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families,” wrote the comedian.

He asked those that might have information on their whereabouts to reach him or report to the nearest police station.

He also offered Sh100,000 to anyone that might have information that could lead their arrest.

“If you see them, please contact me or report at the nearest police station. A reward of Ksh100,000 for any information leading to their arrest,” continued Jalang’o.

Jalang’o hired the duo in 2018 after they proved to be super fans of his breakfast show with then co-host Alex Mwakideu.

Then, the politician worked at the Mediamax owned Milele FM.

“What surprised us the most on the first day was the food that we were given. At lunchtime, we were given ugali and some liver. It was a good feeling bearing in mind that we had been working at a place where we would be given boiled maize and beans on a daily,” half of the duo said in a past interview.

Eli previously worked as a cook and Litiema a caretaker in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.

