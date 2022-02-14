Water Under the Bridge, Jalang’o Offers Edgar Obare a Job

Lang’ata Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant and former Kiss FM host Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o is ready to offer blogger Edgar Obare a job.

Speaking to comedian Oga Obinna, Jalas said he was willing to offer the blogger a job as his social media manager if he could transition from gossip to politics.

“He (Edgar) does not have enough followers. Plus he has blocked me so I don’t see what he does,” Heavy J told the Kulacooler host.

“But If he can come and work for us akuje. The problem is he is about people’s lives and we are about campaigns.”

According to Jalas, Obare became famous after he shared WhatsApp messages from a group dubbed “Boys Club” to which he belongs.

Since then, the emcee-turned-politician said, Obare has always tagged him in posts.

“The first time he did a story about me, we had booked a house in Kitisuru for Gidi’s birthday. He said that is where celebrities lure young girls with drugs. I reached out to him after that,” added Jalas.

“After he did the Boys club story it gave him a very huge platform that is why he nowadays wants to fix me in everything.”

Jalas, nevertheless, noted that the blogger who is very popular on Instagram and Telegram, has created a niche for himself.

After the expose, Obare accused the former radio host of threatening him.

Jalang’o on his part dismissed the allegations as “laughable, malicious, false and geared towards soiling his reputation”.

“A blogger wakes up and post that I called him and threatened him? That he meets me at DCI. I just laugh! From his screenshots there is someone working really hard to try and Tarnish my name, I will not even bother asking or following who you are who talks to blogger and lie to them about me, just Malice! Pure malice!” said Jalang’o.

