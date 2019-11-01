Comedian Jalang’o Allegedly Impregnates Mombasa Model (Photos)

Milele FM’s Felix Odiwuor also known by his stage name, Jalang’o was apparently dating another woman on the side.

The woman in question however has been identified as Sylvanna Wanjiru, a commercial model and Miss Tourism Mombasa first runners up.

Sources privy to the details indicate that the lady is heavily pregnant with Jalang’o’s baby but not sure just how far along she is.

In an Instagram stories post, Sylvanna thanked her family for helping her keep the pregnancy a secret until she was ready. This she said as she revealed her baby bump.

“You never know life until it’s growing inside you every heartbeat every playful kick Can’t wait to meet you my world changer,” she captioned a picture of a blossoming baby bump.

Jalas last weekend paid his girlfriend Amina Chao’s parents a visit in Syokimau. Why? He told his fans that “I had just gone to meet and greet her parents. But I decided not to go alone and to instead tag along a few friends.”

Amina has been described as a quiet woman who keeps a low profile on social media. She works with one of Kenya’s largest telcos Safaricom.

“She is a decent woman, she does not have a lot of issues on social media; she’s very reserved. A lot of people were even asking ‘who is this?’ But I’ve been with her for a while…I was actually surprised,” the radio host continued.

Jalango’s involvement with Amina, a Taita, brought about a debate revolving around Luo men and their settling down with women outside their tribe.

To this the emcee responded, “Jaber is jaber.”

Here are pictures of the beautiful mother to be:

