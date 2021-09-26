Jalang’o Reveals How Unscrupulous Kenyans are Defrauding 2022 Poll Aspirants Through Fake Funerals

Kiss FM presenter and comedian Jalang’o has reiterated that he will contest for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

Jalang’o, born Felix Odiwuor, says he is ready to wrestle sitting MP Nixon Korir for the seat.

In a recent interview with blogger Robert Alai in The Audit show, the 43-year-old revealed that it would cost him about Ksh50 million to run a successful campaign.

“I was just talking with my team the other day and we were talking about how much this campaign would easily cost us. We were almost getting to Ksh50 million,” he revealed.

“Easily at Ksh50 million because we were talking about the number of voters and wards in my constituency Lang’ata. Say t-shirts alone. You want at least 1,000 people to wear them in each ward. I have 157,000 voters. So if you are able to get to least 50% of that we are talking about crazy, crazy money.”

Read: My Hard Work and Dedication to Brands is What Some Haters in Kenya Call ‘Wash Wash’ – Jalang’o

Jalang’o also spoke about some of the challenges he is facing as an aspirant.

Some unscrupulous Kenyans, he said, had invented ways of stealing from politicians, without a sweat.

He disclosed how some go to the extent of faking emergencies just to get politicians to give donations.

Read Also: “Talent Killers!” Jalang’o Criticizes former Employer Mediamax Over Spate of Layoffs

“A typical example, a group of young men create a Whatsapp group and put a list of contributions for an alleged funeral and add a few waheshimiwa who have contributed so the pressure to match the amounts hits you,” he narrated.

Jalang’o, who is eyeing an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, quipped that such costly campaigns contribute greatly to increased graft in the country.

“Kenyans breed thieves,” he said adding that the urge to change lives is what is driving him to vie for the seat and not to enrich himself.

In the interview, Jalang’o, whose campaign slogan is Utu na Watu (humanity and people), also opened up about his journey to success and how he manages critics and ‘haters’.

Watch the interview below:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...