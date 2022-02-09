Jalang’o Gets Emotional On Last Day At Kiss FM (Video)

Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has resigned from the Radio Africa owned Kiss FM.

Jalas who has been hosting the Morning Kiss show alongside Kamene Goro for the last two years finally called it quits on Wednesday morning.

The radio host cum emcee thanked those who have impacted his life during his time at the radio station, specially CEO Patrick Quarcoo.

“Today I mark the end of this amazing place. I want to say a few things to the boss and CEO of Radio Africa for always being a friend and opening doors for me even when things look really dark on my side,” he said.

“You did it again and I know you can do it anytime for me. That is why you made me and accepted that contract to sound the way it was.”

Jalas also thanked Radio Africa’s MD, Martin Khafafa, for always providing him with a listening ear.

“Our HR who has supported this journey. I got to interact with the best HR.”

During their two years working together, Jalas also praised his co-host for being a wonderfully inspirational person.

“Big shout-out to you (Kamene) that when they thought this would not work. It became the biggest morning show. We rose to the occasion. We have had our own fights and our good times but the past two years have been growing and inspiring each other and making sure that we leave each other better than we found each other,” said the comedian.

The funnyman who is contesting for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket said he believes leadership is his calling.

He told his loyal listeners that he hopes to clinch the seat so that he can represent the people of Lang’ata.

“As I begin my new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I really feel that after being told for a very long time that the young people your time is coming we are not young anymore.

“If we waited for longer, the time we are being told that is coming, we will be leaders would have passed. Something that I have always wanted, is to be in leadership and make a difference in people’s lives. It’s a dream that I am going after to try and be different. Show people that good people are still there.

“Even if the rules allowed us to stay, the journey ahead is not easy. It is tough, tiresome, expensive and needs full focus.

“All our listener’s thanks. Thank you Kiss FM and God bless Radio Africa.”

