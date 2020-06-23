Jalang’o Among Those Fired From Mediamax, Claims He Resigned

Comedian and Presenter Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o is among the journalists fired from Mediamax following the Sunday night retrenchment.

Jalang’o has however claimed that he resigned following a lack of agreement on the terms of employment with the Human Resource manager.

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax. COVID-19 hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately, Mediamax has been hit too…I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment,” read an Instagram post in part.

He further continued, “Unfortunately we dint agree. So just like today, I won’t be at work tomorrow or any other day…In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country.”

Yesterday, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) faulted Mediamax Network Ltd CEO Ken Ngaruya for ordering for the firing of over 100 employees at night, through SMS’s.

In a statement, KUJ secretary-general Erick Oduor said that the move was a contravention of the law and unfair best practices that Labour and Employment Court has ruled against In similar cases brought before it in the past.

“The process requires consultation and engagement with the affected employees before such decision Is made. Indeed, Mr Ngaruya has made history In labour relations as the first CEO to implement Section 40 of Employment Act and Article 41 of the Constitution through an SMS. What a shame! The illegal exercise disguised as redundancy negates the existence of the company which was incorporated as a news production and dissemination entity because it appears the so-called restructuring has disbanded newsroom,” said Mr Oduor.

Oduor further said that Ngaruya had taken advantage of the Covid-19 situation to mistreat employees by slashing and withholding their salaries and added that the company should prepare for the mother of all legal battles.

Here is a list of other journalists who have been fired from Mediamax:

1. Douglas Omari

2. Murimi Mutiga

3. Persia Kinyua

4. Brenda Cheruiyot

5. Caleb Ratemo

6. Joy Kiruki

7. Younice

8. Nancy Onyancha

9. Charity Kiama

10. Alice Nyanjao

11. Shadrack Mulei

12. Milcah Ayoslee

13. Sarah Kanyara

14. Dan Kazungu

15. Eric Njoka

16. Eric Ahoy Murithi

17. Chris Mburu

18. Steve mburu

19. Sarah Kanyara

20. Sarah Kamau

21. Kipkeoch Kimugo

22. Veronica Mwangi

23. Sarah Adam

24. Zacharry Ochuodho

25. Shiko Mwenda

26. Rose Gakuo

27. Shon Osimbo

28. Karen Knaust

29. Victor Oloo

30. Seth Onyango

31. Munene Nyamu

32. Karen Kibet

33. Kimani Githuku (reporter).

34. Features Reporter Dennis Matara

35. Sports anchor Tony Kwalanda

36. Fred Indimuli (9pm News Anchor/Editor)

37. People Daily Managing Editor Ken Bosire

38. People Daily Revise Editor Patrick Wachira.

39. Ken Bosire (People Daily Acting Managing Editor)

40. Joel Omoto (People Daily sports)

41. Nduta (People Daily magazine)

42. Apopo Mujema

43. Kiswahili news anchor Nancy Onyancha

44. Job Mwaura assignments/Swahili Editor

45. Ken Wariahe (Swahili Anchor and Editor)

46. Isabella Kituri (Anchor/Swahili Editor)

47. Caroline Wambui (acting Managing Editor)

48. Shukri Wachu (Education/Crime Reporter)

49. Apollo Kamau (Political Reporter)

50. Mercy Milanoi (Business Reporter)

51. Joy Kiruki ( Features Editor)

52. Gloria Milimu (Health Reporter)

