Jalang’o Denies Involvement in Dubious Deals Implicating “Flamboyant Businessmen” (Video)

Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has denied involvement in dubious deals brokered by “flamboyant businessmen”.

The Kiss FM presenter who was over the weekend said to be a part of an intricate web of conmen as exposed by blogger Edgar Obare, said he has never stolen from anyone.

Speaking to his co-host, Kamene Goro, on Monday morning, Jalas as he is popularly known, said he is a product of hard-work and dedication.

In some of the photos shared by Obare on Instagram, Jalas, host of Bonga na Jalas, said he was not aware he has been photographed with those implicated.

“For the past 10 to 15 years I’ve never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I’m on holiday or its the weekend when I’m not working because I’ve always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well,” said the funnyman who is also an emcee.

Read: Blogger Edgar Obare Exposes Wash Wash Cartels Who Worked With Kevin Omwenga

Apart from co-hosting the Kiss FM breakfast show, the comedian owns an agency, Arena Media, is an emcee and is a brand ambassador.

He is the face of Velvex, Oppo, Divine among others.

These ventures, he told Kamene, pay very well. He is also an influencer.

“As you speak today, I think I’m a brand ambassador to almost five top brands…a brand ambassador not influencer…for influencing I have a thousand and one… I’ll tell you easily there’s a time I drive in this town and I see a billboard literally every single place, those things pay,” he explained.

“To make it even crazier, per week I think I do like three to four events and club appearances and all which are paying which are paying very well,” he added.

“Jalang’o TV is a different hustle altogether racking up to almost 10 million views every single month and I literally put it out and say per week I must have four to five interviews.”

Also implicated in the web is former TV presenter Betty Kyallo, Shaffie Weru, Kevin Obia, Jared Otieno, KRG the Don, Prezzo, Paul Kobia, Chris Obure, Don Bosco Gichana, Allan Chesang, Mohammed Noor (Somali Bae), Adan Sonko, Sylvanus Osoro, Oscar Sudi, Steve Mbogo and Ben Gatu.

Most of the clique members drive expensive cars bought from the same dealers while using their day jobs as decoys from their ill-activities, anonymous sources told Obare.

To clean their ill-gotten wealth, politicians use celebrities to open businesses, which receive the money as part of sales and deposit them into bank accounts.

