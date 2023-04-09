Jalang’o Content with Being A One-term MP Following Fallout with Raila

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has insisted that his conscience is clear despite the criticism he received for endorsing President William Ruto.

The politician told Citizen TV that he would be happy to be a one-term MP as punishment for his fallout with former prime minister Raila Odinga and the ODM party.

He clarified that his main focus was to fulfill the needs of his constituents.

On the other hand, the lawmaker stated that he had been singled out following his meeting with Ruto at the State House.

The former radio host was among eight ODM lawmakers who held talks with the head of state and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua in February.

“I am being even targeted sometimes and it has been so much. But even if anything happens, my conscience is clear that I want to deliver for the people of Lang’ata. So be it, even if it is one term,” Jalang’o said.

Further, the legislator noted that he would be okay venturing into other things should he fail to reclaim his seat in 2027.

“These things don’t move me. I have left better salaries than what I am earning as MP. You even saw Mumias MP Peter Salaysa’s post. He was earning Ksh96,000. Maybe I am earning less,” he said.

“It won’t change anything. I can go back to Jalang’o TV any day. I was earning much more than what I earn in parliament. My conscience is very clear that I want to serve the people and they will judge me after five years.”

On being labelled a traitor, Jalang’o said that time would vindicate him.

“It has been a very turbulent moment, because of a lot of things that are happening right now, and most of the decisions I took. One, I decided I’ll work with the government despite the fact that my party and my party leader have said no,” said the MP.

“So it has not been easy as many people think I’m a betrayer but I think time will judge me.”

