Jakoyo Midiwo To Be Laid To Rest On Saturday At His Akala Home, Siaya County

Former Lawmaker Jakoyo Midiwo will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his Akala Home in Siaya County.

This has been confirmed by the deceased’s brother, George Midiwo who added that the burial committee was organizing for a befitting send-off.

“We have not set a particular budget yet for his burial. We just want to lay him to rest. We have burial committees in Gem, Siaya County, Kisumu and Nairobi counties doing fundraisers,” the brother said.

Midiwo further stated that the burial will be conducted with strict adherence to the Covid-19 regulations as stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

The former Gem MP took the final bow on June 14, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital. He is said to have suddenly fallen ill and upon being rushed to the hospital he passed on.

Midiwo was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and served as the Gem Constituency MP between 2007 and 2017.

During the 2017 general elections, Midiwo fell out with ODM after he alleged that the party nominations were rigged in favor of Elisha Odhiambo.

Midiwo vied for the seat as an independent candidate but lost. Later on, he returned to ODM, ready to get back the seat come 2022 on the ODM ticket after reconciling with party leader Raila Odinga. "Together with my brother Raila, we have sat down and talked. Kenya is bigger than me. Henceforth nobody should try their tricks and games on our party leader Raila, I will definitely fight you," said Midiwo in February 2020.