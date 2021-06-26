Jakoyo Midiwo Burial: Police Lob Teargas As Mourners Violate Covid-19 Rules

The burial of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has turned chaotic after mourners forced their way into the burial site to pay their final respect to the son of the soil.

Police were forced to lobby teargas to disperse the crowd that was growing uncontrollably.

Covid-19 containment measures were also thrown out of the window with residents who thronged the funeral not heeding the social distancing rule nor wearing masks.

Mourners teargassed, blocked from viewing ex-MP Jakoyo Midiwo's body pic.twitter.com/VAerd93w7m — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 26, 2021

The aircraft carrying Midiwo’s remains arrived at around 10 AM today and made its way to the former lawmaker’s Akala home in Siaya County.

The funeral has been attended by various dignitaries including ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga and many other lawmakers from the Nyanza region.

Last week, the deceased’s brother, George Midiwo intimated that the burial ceremony would be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 containment measures.

“We have not set a particular budget yet for his burial. We just want to lay him to rest. We have burial committees in Gem, Siaya County, Kisumu and Nairobi counties doing fundraisers,” the brother said.

The former Gem MP took the final bow on June 14, 2021, at the Nairobi Hospital. He is said to have suddenly fallen ill and upon being rushed to the hospital he passed on. Midiwo was a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and served as the Gem Constituency MP between 2007 and 2017 During the 2017 general elections, Midiwo fell out with ODM after he alleged that the party nominations were rigged in favor of Elisha Odhiambo. The two had however buried the hatched prior to his death.