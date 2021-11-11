Jaha House Did Not Report Incident Involving Tecra – Cop Testifies

Jaha House in Shela, Lamu where Tecra Muigai and her lover, Omar Lali, did not report any incident to the police, a cop in-charge of tourist facilities has testified.

Evans Mwandadu told the inquest that the apartment’s boss, though aware of Tecra’s alleged fall, did nothing.

According to the cop, the hotel boss had asked a waiter Geoffrey Maliola to clean blood on the staircase where Tecra is said to have fallen.

Mr Mwandadu also testified that the hotel had not filled any visitors form, a requirement for a tourist guest house.

He also recalled being summoned by DCIO Amina on May 2020. She informed him that they were holding a murder suspect and wanted him to take on the case.

During the interrogation, Lali apparently told Mr Mwandadu that he and Tecra had had smirnoff vodka, white wine and miraa.

Another officer had collected two bottles of smirnoff vodka, one white wine bottle and a fanta bottle, at the scene of incident.

“I was not shown any miraa or leftovers if there were any,” Mr Mwandadu testified.

Lali also told the officer that he did not report the incident as he had called an officer from the station but she did not pick his call.

The cop also told the inquest that he and Lali have known each other over the years.

“I knew Lali very well before the incident. We have each other’s contact and he gives me information involving my work as the officer in-charge of tourism,” the court heard.

“We used to drink sodas together even before and we still talk up to date. We are in good terms.”

The hearing was adjourned to February 23, 2022.

