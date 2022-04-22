Starehe MP Jaguar Hints At Defending Seat as Independent Candidate After UDA Snub

Starehe MP Charles Najgua Kanyi aka Jaguar is disgruntled after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) issued a nomination ticket to his competitor, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Simon Mbugua.

Mbugua was handed the party ticket on Thursday evening.

The Kigeugeu hitmaker claimed his constituents did not get the chance to pick their leader of choice.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader,” tweeted the lawmaker who ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for UDA months ago.

“The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done,” he added.

The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader.

The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done.#Hatubadilishi — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) April 21, 2022

The crooner protested Mbugua’s nomination some two hours after the latter shared the news of his nomination via social media.

“God is indeed great this evening I received my nomination certificate. I take this opportunity to thank the great people of Starehe for nominating me,” said the former Kamukunji MP.

UDA primaries in Starehe were set to take place last week but were cancelled after Jaguar and Mbugua’s supporters clashed at the polling stations.

As a result, the National Elections Board (NEB) cancelled the exercise and rescheduled it for this week. This week’s rerun was also cancelled after the two agreed to use of opinion polls.

Read: MP Jaguar Hits Out at “Broke” Artists as he Officially Joins UDA

NEB chairperson Anthony Mwaura said the duo had signed a pledge to accept the results of the polls, which he and UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina witnessed.

“Could this be an outcome of the certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here?” he wondered.

While he is yet to reveal his next move, Jaguar has hinted at running as an independent candidate.

“I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters. We will not argue much, let the people decide,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...