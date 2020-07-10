Starehe MP Jaguar Acquitted Of Incitement Charges Against Foreign Traders

Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar was on Friday acquitted of incitement charges against foreigners.

The lawmaker was in June 2019 arrested for allegedly making xenophobic remarks against Tanzanian and Chinese traders.

Jaguar was caught on tape telling foreigners engaged in business in his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they would be forcibly removed.

Today, however, a Nairobi court declared the section used to charge him as unconstitutional.

Celebrating the victory, the first term legislator said he will continue defending his constituents against unfair foreign competition.

“The influx of traders from Tanzania and China at the expense of local business people is alarming. We have to think of Kenyans earning a living in Gikomba & other markets. Their interests ought to come first. We cannot allow foreigners to edge out our traders in our marketplaces.

“Starehe is a trading constituency. We host some of the largest markets in Kenya including Gikomba, Muthurwa, and Kariokor. We also house major ones in Nairobi including Marikiti, Tsunami, and City Market among others. I have to defend my constituents. I am their MP,” he said.

Last week, the MP was arrested for allegedly inciting traders at Mwariro market.

He noted that that his championing for fair allocation of stalls at the market could have been the reason for the arrest.

