‘Jagoal’ Joins K. Sharks From Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Jerim Onyango has joined Kariobangi Sharks as the new goalkeeper trainer.

Jagoal as he is famously served in the same capacity at K’Ogalo before his dismissal last week.

He replaces Dick Francis.

K. Sharks have lost five in 17 games this season and presently and sitting fifth on the log, six points off leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Jagoal’s first game in charge will be against Police FC in the Kenyan Premier League on Friday.

