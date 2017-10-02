Jade Collections Opens New Branch In Nairobi’s Westlands

Jade Collections has opened a sixth branch in Nairobi’s Westlands area the fashion retailer works on its expansion.

The new store can be found at the Grenadier towers on Woodvale groove, off Waiyaki Way.

The introduction of this new branch brings the company’s outlet number to six with three other outlets located in Nairob’s CBD, Eldoret and Kisumu.

Jade Collections founder Bernice Mburu says the new branch is for tose wanting to avoid Nairobi’s CBD.

Mburu also said the fashion retailer spent Sh30 million on stocking up the new unit.

As part of their eight year expansion the company is now looking to set up an outlet in Mombasa.

According to the company’s market penetration plan for 2016-2020 the fashion retailer plans to open 12 branches across the country.

