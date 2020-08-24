Ex-Gor Mahia Striker Jacques Tuyisenge Leaves Petro Atletico

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has announced his departure from Angolan side Petro Atletico.

The Rwandan left K’Ogalo last year July after a successful four-year stint for the Angolan moneybags, however, his first season was low key.

The move reportedly fetched Gor Mahia a tidy sum of Kshs 15 million.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook account, the 28-year-old officially announced his exit while thanking the club for the opportunity to advance his career.

“I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of The Petro de Luanda family, it’s been a great Experience with you all , Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfill my potential here. I wish you the best in this Continuing Journey.”

