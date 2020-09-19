Ex-K’Ogalo Hitman Jacques Tuyisenge Completes Kshs5.4 Million Move To APR

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has completed a two-year move to Rwandan champions APR for reported Kshs 5.4 million.

He will pocket around Kshs 350,000 per month, according to several media reports.

“A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment,” he tweeted.

a new stage for a new challenge in my career. happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment 🏁 pic.twitter.com/VU4LF4yL8v — Tuyisenge Jacques (@Tuyisenge250) September 18, 2020

APR are a military outfit, which is closely linked to the ruling party, Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), and is believed to be the wealthiest club in Rwanda.

The club will represent the country in the African Champions League next season, having won the 2019/20 Rwandan Premier League season.

Tuyisenge, 28, signed for Gor Mahia in 2014, scoring over 60 league goals for K’Ogalo before leaving for Angolan giants Petro Atletico last year.

His Petro stay didn’t last and they parted way last month.

