in SPORTS

Ex-K’Ogalo Hitman Jacques Tuyisenge Completes Kshs5.4 Million Move To APR

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has completed a two-year move to Rwandan champions APR for reported Kshs 5.4 million.

He will pocket around Kshs 350,000 per month, according to several media reports.

“A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment,” he tweeted.

APR are a military outfit, which is closely linked to the ruling party, Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), and is believed to be the wealthiest club in Rwanda.

The club will represent the country in the African Champions League next season, having won the 2019/20 Rwandan Premier League season.

Tuyisenge, 28, signed for Gor Mahia in 2014, scoring over 60 league goals for K’Ogalo before leaving for Angolan giants Petro Atletico last year.

His Petro stay didn’t last and they parted way last month.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

APRJacques Tuyisenge

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Alfred Keter

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter Slams DP Ruto Over Weekly Church Attendances
Jeff Koinange brother laid to rest

Jeff Koinange’s Brother Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony