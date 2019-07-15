in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

How Citizen TV Bosses Threatened Jacque Maribe To Resign, Or Be Sacked

jacque maribe
Former Citizen TV anchor and reporter Jacque Maribe [Photo/Courtesy]

Last week, Jacque Maribe was rumoured to have quit her job at Royal Media Services owned Citizen TV citing “personal reasons.”

Well, according to K24 Digital, Maribe received a call from her employer on the same day communications strategist and her friend Dennis Itumbi was arrested.

On that day, the former Citizen TV anchor asked to be excused from work only for photographs with herself and Itumbi to surface later on in the day.

It is then that the mother of one received a call from one of her bosses asking her to resign or risk being sacked.

Apparently, the bosses felt that she had duped them into staying away from work.

“The bosses felt that she had duped them into giving her time off work. Immediately after pictures of Maribe in the company of Itumbi at Muthaiga police cells went viral, one of the bosses called her on phone and asked her to either resign or face the sack,” a source is quoted by K24 Digital.

The ordeal is said to have caused friction between herself and the bosses.

Maribe is facing murder charges alongside her then-fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu. They have been charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

The trial is ongoing at Milimani Law Courts with Justice James Wakiaga presiding over the matter.

Citizen TVJacque Maribe

Written by Eva Nyambura

