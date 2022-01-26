Jacque Maribe Spotted Kissing Alleged New Beau in Nyeri (Photo)

Former TV girl Jacque Maribe might have found herself a man after cutting ties with co-accused and ex fiance Jowie Irungu.

In 2020, Maribe said that she and Jowie called off their engagement before he (Jowie) was imprisoned for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

“I see now he has moved on, people gonna say why are you talking about him, I just don’t talk about him because I don’t want to talk about him. And out of respect for him moving on with his life and I think where we are now we chatter our own paths. I want to correct the fact that he said we broke up while he was still inside, we had broken up, let’s be honest, we had broken up before.

“It had happened before let’s be honest about it. But he is not somebody I will mud-sling or anything this is a story will do an exclusive one the case is over because I think it’s important that people find out the truth from the horse’s mouth,” Maribe said in an interview with True love magazine.

She also noted that their relationship was rushed.

Since then, the former Citizen TV reporter has not been linked to another man. She did, however, post a cup with the initials “Mrs.K” with the caption of -‘ Taken,’ followed by a love emoji.

The post has since been pulled down.

Now, the journalist turned vlogger, is said to be dating a man identified as Ben Kariuki. The two were spotted kissing at the Zero 19 Lounge in Nyeri Town.

Kariuki is believed to be a close friend after she posted him not too long ago on her social media pages.

A spot check on Kariuki’s pages shows that they have been hanging out a lot lately.

