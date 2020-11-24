Jacque Maribe Sets Records Straight On Separation With Jowie

Media personality and former Citizen TV presenter Jaquie Maribe has finally decided to set the record straight on her relationship with Jowie Irungu.

The two are caught up in one of the most horrific murder cases where businesswoman Monica Kimani was murdered in her apartment in Kilimani.

Earlier, Jowie, who was engaged to Maribe had stated that the lovebirds had broken up while he was in prison.

However, Maribe has clarified on the same intimating that they had called it quits before Irungu was imprisoned.

“I see now he has moved on, people gonna say why are you talking about him, I just don’t talk about him because I don’t want to talk about him. And out of respect for him moving on with his life and I think where we are now we chatter our own paths. I want to correct the fact that he said we broke up while he was still inside, we had broken up, let’s be honest, we had broken up before. It had happened before let’s be honest about it. But he is not somebody I will mud-sling or anything this is a story will do an exclusive one the case is over because I think it’s important that people find out the truth from the horse’s mouth” Maribe said in an interview with True love magazine.

The mother of one further expressed regrets over her rushed relationship with Jowie saying that they had only dated for one year hence getting engaged was too soon.

“He was very nice, and he genuinely was, I will never come out and say anything to the contrary. He was very nice to me but I think this is why it’s important to know somebody before you rush into something like this, because I do believe it was rushed. Because we had only dated for one year before the engagement….” She added.

According to Maribe, her world came to a halt following the murder case that she was caught up in and everything took a left turn.

She also narrated the experience of being in prison and being abandoned by her close friends with whom she thought were squad goals.

“People I thought I was very close to. I even heard that some did public statements, disassociating themselves from me. People we were seen on holiday with. Being told we’re squad goals and things like that. I will be very honest with you, I have like two female friends to date who stood by me from the beginning,” she told the publication.

Maribe additionally said that through the scenarios that opened up following the publicized murder case, she was able to learn some of life’s most important lessons.

She, however, said that the period was not an easy one as she had to deal with so many judgments, criticism and finger-pointing.

