Jacque Maribe Makes Come Back With New Political Show On Social Media

Former Citizen TV political reporter and anchor Jacque Maribe is set to make a comeback with a new show dubbed “The Hot Seat” after a long break.

In a social media post, Maribe stated that the weekly political show will premiere at 8pm on Sunday 9, 2020 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

In a short video, Maribe noted that the past year has not been easy for her since she resigned from the Royal Media Services-owned station adding that it’s time to pick herself up and continue doing what she loved.

“She’s back…after a sabbatical from your screens…And she’s bringing on the heat…raw conversations, political affiliations, in-depth inspiration…the heat is on, only on #TheHotSeat with Jacque Maribe, ” she captioned the Instagram video.

Maribe joins a long list of media personalities who are now venturing into social media as opposed to knocking doors at budget strained mainstream media for jobs.

With the Kenyan media reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, most journalists recently laid off over dwindling fortunes have taken to social media to take advantage of their brands to make ends meet.

Maribe quit Citizen TV in July last year citing “personal reasons”.

This writer, however, understands that before resigning Maribe had been threatened by her bosses.

Maribe had received a call from her employer on the same day communications strategist and her friend Dennis Itumbi was arrested for allegedly authoring a letter claiming a section of Mount Kenya leaders were plotting to eliminate Deputy President William Ruto.

On the same day, Maribe asked to be excused from work only for photographs with herself and Itumbi to surface later on in the day at Muthaiga Police Station.

It is then that the mother of one received a call from one of her bosses asking her to resign or risk being sacked.

Apparently, the bosses felt that she had duped them into staying away from work.

Maribe is facing murder charges alongside her then-fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu.

The two were in 2018 charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. The trial is ongoing at Milimani Law Courts.

