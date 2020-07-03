Ex Citizen TV Anchor Jacque Maribe Looking To Join Politics In 2022

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe might try her luck in the murky world of politics.

In a candid interview on Instagram Live with Dj Mista Dru, Maribe said she has been receiving a lot of messages urging her to go for a political seat come 2022.

Asked if she will run in the next general elections, Maribe said if the opportunity presents itself then, “Why not?”

“It is an opportunity. Given the opportunity, why not?

“I have not ruled it out but what I’m saying is, I have not declared it. I’m receiving a lot of messages with people asking if I will run.

“The proper response from me is, ‘See you at the finish line!'”

The mother of one who has had murder charges hanging over her head since 2018 could seek to unseat Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege.

But it has been said that Chege could go for the gubernatorial seat seeing as the current county boss, Mwangi wa Iria, is in his second and final term.

In December 2018, the former anchor who left her the Royal Media Services owned station last year, threw a birthday party to which she invited women from her home county of Murang’a.

They are said to have pledged their support should she decide to run for an elective position.

Then, she told the Star, “It is something I would be interested in when the time is right.”

She is currently out on bail alongside her then fiance, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

They were charged with the brutal murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on the night of September 3, 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment.

