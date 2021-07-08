Ex-South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma Surrenders, To Start Serving 15 Month Sentence

Former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to the authorities and is set to start serving his 15 month jail sentence.

The ex-head of state handed himself over early Thursday and will be jailed at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe after handing down the sentence instructed Zuma to appear at the Johannesburg Police Station for transfer to a correctional facility within five days.

Should he not submit himself to the police within the stipulated time, Khampepe instructed the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of South African Police Service to take all steps necessary to ensure Zuma is taken to a correctional facility.

Just before the lapse of the deadline, Zuma’s foundation said he had decided to comply with the court order.

“Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN. A full statement will be issued in due course,” the foundation tweeted.

His daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla tweeted that the former head of state who is still facing graft charges was still in high spirits.

“Just spoke @PresJGZuma en route and he is still in high spirits. He said that he hopes they still have his same overalls from Robben Island and we laughed hard that at least he won’t struggle with Afrikaans this time round. We salute dad! Amandla!!!” tweeted Dudu.

Zuma had pleaded with the Constitutional Court to “reconsider and rescind” its decision, labelling it as cruel and degrading.

“It will not be futile to make one last attempt to invite the Constitutional Court to relook its decision and to merely reassess whether it has acted within the constitution or, erroneously, beyond the powers vested in the court by the constitution,” said Zuma.

